Arrangements finalised to restart educational enrolment drive

FAISALABAD: The Educational Department has made comprehensive arrangements to restart enrollment campaign in the district.

A spokesman for the Education Department said on Monday that more than 850,000 students were enrolled in the schools of district Faisalabad during 2019, but due to coronavirus pandemic, the number was badly affected and 696,000 students could be enrolled in 2020.

He said most of parents were hesitating to send their children to schools due to fear of Covid-19. However, now the government has allowed reopening of all types of schools and educational institutions from October.

Therefore, the Education Department has also made elaborate and comprehensive arrangements to recommence enrollment campaign in the district. Meanwhile, the chief executive officer (CEO) Education said dropout increased due to coronavirus pandemic as educational institutes remained closed up to Sept 15.

However, now the schools have resumed their educational activities and we have requested parents to send their children to schools by adopting government standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

3 vehicle lifters arrested: Rail Bazaar police Monday arrested three alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered four motorcycles from their possession. According to a police spokesman, police arrested the accused and recovered four stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Three missing boys recovered: Mansoorabad police recovered three boys who went missing three days ago. According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Yousuf told police that his son Abu Bakar left house with his friends Fahad and Hassan and they all did not return.

The police with the help of Railway Police traced the boys, who reportedly during initial interrogation told police that they were not abducted but ran away from their houses when their family elders reprimanded them over some domestic issues.

224 shops to be auctioned: Tehsil Council (Sadr) Faisalabad announced to auction 224 shops in various markets for monthly rent.

According to a spokesman of tehsil council, some 145 shops situated at Commercial Plaza outside Karkhana Bazaar, 33 shops at Old Zail Ghar Plaza Katchery Bazaar, 32 at new Zail Ghar Plaza Katchery Bazaar and 14 shops at Liaqat Road would be auctioned.

He said the auction of Katchery Bazaar shops will be held on October 14, while shops of Karkhana Bazaar will be held on October 28 followed by auction of Liaquat Road shops on November 4, 2020.

More information in this regard can be obtained from office of Tehsil Officer (Regulations) through telephone number 041-9201384, he added.

33 criminal arrested: Police arrested 33 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said Monday that the police arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 4.92 kilogram charas and 130 litre liquor from their possession. He said police also arrested seven gamblers along with Rs 29,104 bet money.

Similarly, the police arrested 11 illegal weapon holders and recovered 8 pistols, two guns, a rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was under progress.

Farmers urged not to delay potato cultivation: The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of autumn crop of potatoes immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department Monday said the potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium, sodium and other contents. He said last half of September is the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crop. Therefore, the farmers should start its cultivation immediately and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space.

Eight cops booked for corruption: Millat Town police booked eight cops on charges of abuse of powers and corruption.

According to police, Iftikhar Hussain, an owner of a local factory situated at Mohallah Haidarabad, filed a complaint stating that cops including Sajid Bhatti and others came to his factory and abducted his son Usman and released him after receiving Rs 50,000. Millat Town police registered a case against the cops and started investigation.

13 profiteers fined: Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine amounting to Rs 24,500 on 13 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

According to a spokesman of local administration, the magistrate checked prices of daily use items in various parts of Faisalabad and found 13 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrate fined them Rs 24,500.

Power shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued power shutdown programme for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Agri University, Cardiology-II, City, Iqbal Stadium, State Bank, Gulshan Colony and new Jinnah Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LMC, Data Street, Khan Street, and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV City (GIS) Faisalabad grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 30, 2020).