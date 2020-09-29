Man injures sister for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth shot at and injured his married sister for ‘honour’ at Pirmahal on Monday. Arrouti police told that Sadia Parveen, wife of Muhammad Ajmal, had eloped with a youth of her village some time ago. Later, a Panchayat decided that the girl would be returned to her parents through reconciliation. On the day of the incident, Sadia’s accused brother Mujahid Manzoor allegedly shot at and injured her.