24 passengers injured

TOBA TEK SINGH: About two dozen passengers of a bus were injured in an accident near Pirmahal Interchange on Monday. A bus was carrying passengers to Sadiqabad from Lahore when it rammed into a trailer on the Motorway M-3. As a result, 22 passengers were injured. They included Umar Ishaq, Ahmad Imran, Ali Haidar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Dr Sami Mumtaz, Sunil Dilawar, Muhammad Saeed, Alia Saeed, Saba Haris, Aktar Iqbal, Usman Akram, Fajarul Islam, Hamna Sohail, Ayesha Zulfiqar and Areesha Mubashar.