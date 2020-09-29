Killed ‘robber’ was cell phone broker: brother

LAHORE: A brother of an accused robber, who was killed by a citizen the other day in Nawankot, has claimed that Shani was not a robber but a broker of cell phones on Hall Road.

He claimed that Shani and his friend Asif were fond of gambling. They had a monetary dispute with Fahad. On the day of the incident, they gathered at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Fahad opened firing. As a result, Shani died on the spot while his friend Asif was injured. Shani’s brother Kamran alleged that Fahad had injured himself by opening fire. He said police had forcefully made his brother a robber. We will approach the CCPO for justice, he added. However, DSP Nawankot Umar Farooq claimed Shani was a criminal. He added three cases were already registered against him.

DSP CIA Iqbal Town Tariq Kayani also claimed that Shani was a robber. An investigation is underway.