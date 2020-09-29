5 suspects held during search operation

SARGODHA: Police Monday arrested five suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation here in Sahiwal police area.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar, the police teams, along with law enforcement agencies, conducted bio-metric identification of 40 people, besides searching 20 houses in the areas of Farooka, Sanjhooka, Sahiwal and surroundings of Tarkhanawala. They arrested five outlaws on charges of Tenant Act violations, drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons.

PHA striving to provide healthy environment to citizens: PHA Sargodha chairman Syed Mahmood Bakhsh Gillani Monday said the PHA is using all available resources to provide a healthy environment to citizens.

Talking to reporters after a tree planting ceremony at PHA lawn, Gillani said the PHA continued its tree planting campaign even when every department was closed during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said the PHA was following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and work was underway on various projects to beautify the city. He also planted a sapling in PHA lawn on the occasion. Later, he inspected the green belts along various roads.

Commissioner for abolishing illegal cattle market: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Monday directed the officers concerned to abolish illegal cattle markets in the division and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the cattle markets established by Cattle Market Management Company.

Addressing a meeting of the Board of Directors of the cattle market company, the commissioner stressed the need for coronavirus tests of people coming to the cattle markets and ensure the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs. —APP

The meeting was attended by DCs of four districts, MD cattle market management company Dr Aftab Ahmed and other officers concerned. The Board of Directors has also unanimously approved the additional recruitment of manager operations and recovery assistants in the company's four district offices.

The Board of Directors also rejected the recommendation to increase parking fee in all cattle markets and approved to collect cattle and parking fees through contractors. The meeting was informed that according to the survey, the performance of cattle markets of Sargodha division was satisfactory and on this occasion it was approved to conduct annual audit of the company.