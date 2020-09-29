KPPSC says 24 candidates interviews conducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has notified for the information of all the concerned that after finalization of interviews held from September 22 to 25,as many as 24 candidates have been tentatively considered to be recommended to the government for appointment subject to verification of their documents/domiciles by the department.