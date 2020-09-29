Municipal agencies being cleared of ghost employees: Nasir

KARACHI: Sindh’s local government and information minister said on Monday that the process to detect the menace of ghost employees in municipal agencies of the province and get rid of them is under way.

“This action will be taken because ghost employees are like a burden on these institutions, because they also usurp the due privileges of genuine staff members. The details of such employees will be publicly revealed soon,” said Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. The minister was addressing a news conference at the head office of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) after chairing the second meeting of the governing body of the KDA.

Shah said on the occasion that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special directives to the provincial government to launch low-cost residential projects for the housing needs of the underprivileged people.

He said the government will work on a priority basis to announce a special financial package for the immediate payment of all the arrears pertaining to the salaries and pension of KDA employees.

He also said the PPP chairman has especially directed Sindh’s authorities to ensure timely disbursement of the salaries and pension of the provincial government’s employees. The minister said the officials concerned have been instructed not to cause undue trouble to the people who visit the KDA’s offices for their personal work related to land in the city.