Govt mulls over setting up more cardiology institutes: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is deliberating about setting up more cardiology institutes to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients at their doorsteps.

He said that citizens should take care of their health and the cardiac patients should, particularly, be more careful in the wake of COVID-19. In his message here Monday, the CM maintained that the risk of cardiac diseases had increased after the corona and it was imperative to take care of cardiac health along with taking other measures to remain safe from different diseases.

The adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the use of simple food was the best safety measure to avoid cardiac diseases, he added. Usman Buzdar asserted that people should avoid harmful habits like smoking to keep their hearts healthy. He said the government ensured to take steps for the cardiac patients during the pandemic, adding that such patients were provided with the best treatment facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.

Patients from all the provinces will equally benefit from the facility of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology and the government is also deliberating about setting up more cardiology institutes to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients at their doorsteps, he added.

sanitation: Usman Buzdar directed the local bodies institutions to improve cleanliness situation in the province as provision of neat and clean atmosphere to citizens was a priority agenda of the government.

Chairing a meeting at his office about local bodies on Monday, the CM made it clear that he wanted to see every city and town neat and clean, adding that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

Resources would be provided for improving the cleanliness situation and the local government department should show no negligence in resolving public problems, he added.

The LG system would devolve the fruits of development to the people’s doorsteps and a new era of development and prosperity would usher in, he added.

The sewerage, sanitation and other public problems would be resolved, he said adding that provision of drinking water would be ensured. The CM directed that complaints submitted through Baldia Online App should be redressed at every cost. It was satisfying that six different services were being provided through this app, he added. Secretary local government briefed the meeting about the matters relating to local bodies.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, P&D chairman, Secretary Good Governance Committee and others attended the meeting.

SEZs: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the officers concerned to give practical shape to economic zones project without any delay as making Punjab an industrial hub was his mission.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office here Monday to review progress on the establishment of special economic zones.

Secretary industries department briefed the participants about the establishment of special economic zones and industrial estates. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the process of approval for establishing nine economic zones was completed and practical steps were in process. He said that economic zones would not only usher in the industrial revolution but would also create more than 1.7 million job opportunities, adding that more than Rs807 billion investment was expected in the economic zones. Usman Buzdar said that the investors’ interest in purchasing industrial plots was an encouraging step. He disclosed that Bahawalpur industrial estate would soon be inaugurated while China-Pakistan special economic zone would be established along Raiwind Road over an area of 161.5 acres in collaboration with the private sector.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that the Industrial City Faisalabad, Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and value-added special economic zone projects would promote trade and investment in the province. Around Rs50 billion investment and 125,000 jobs were expected through Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate as the government would provide every possible incentive in special economic zones and industrial estates, CM added.

Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, P&D Chairman, secretaries of C&W and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

CM greets DCCI

office-bearers: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated president Kh Jalaluddin Romi, vice-president Latif Pitafi and other newly elected office-bearers of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

The chief minister expressed hope that the new office-bearers would work for industrialisation as the PTI government was committed to bringing the backward areas on a par with the developed cities. He said there was a lot of potential of trade and industry in DG Khan and the government would provide every possible support to industrialists for the promotion of industry.

The government was setting up special economic zones for development and employment generation in South Punjab, he added.