Aisam, Inglot unseeded at French Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot are unseeded at French Open. The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50th and 54th, respectively, are to face the wildcard French duo of Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. Aisam has won 13 matches and lost 12 at this grand slam since 2003.