High Performance officials to visit dressing rooms

KARACHI: PCB’s Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said on Monday that his department would closely monitor the performance of both players and coaches during the entire domestic season.

Speaking at a press conference at National Stadium here on Monday, he said that Saqlain Mushtaq and Grant Bradburn would go into the dressing rooms to monitor how coaches interact with players and how they prepare for matches.

“We are trying to reduce the communication gap between high performance officials and coaches. By doing this, we will monitor the effectiveness of our plans for the next five years. It will bring clarity for players and coaches. They will know how they have to play and the coaches will be well aware of what is expected from them,” said the former left-arm spinner.

He said that officials would listen to players about how they find the playing environment. Nadeem highlighted the changes in the domestic structure, saying that white-ball matches — National T20 league and Pakistan Cup — would be conducted on double league basis.

He said at least 44 domestic cricket matches in this season would be live telecast, which would prove beneficial to the players, as they would be watched across the country. “We decided to give more importance to white-ball matches so that players have ample chances to prove their talent ahead of two Asia Cups to be held in 2021 and 2022, then World T20 and then 2023 World Cup,” he added.

He further said that this year players have been given contracts for domestic cricket in categories on the basis of seniority and performance. “The salaries have been increased and an A Plus category has been introduced. PCB wants to invest more in domestic cricket,” he added.

He said that through broadcasting deal money would be brought in the Pakistani domestic cricket, and salaries of domestic cricketers would be further increased. During the question hour session, Nadeem refused to comment on former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim’s statement about him. He said he respected him as he had played cricket under Iqbal Qasim’s guidance. “But as far as the departmental cricket is concerned there is no room for departmental cricket in PCB’s constitution,” Nadeem said.

He added that all people including media should give attention to new region-based domestic cricket. Asked about selection of fast bowler Imran Khan, Nadeem said that he cannot talk about selection matters as it was not his purview.

To a question about players like Sami Aslam, Salman Butt, Irfan Jr, Rameez Raja Jr deciding not to participate in domestic cricket due to the policies of PCB, he said that these players had their personal reasons. “Players are routinely transferred to first and second elevens all over the world,” he said.

Nadeem said there are other job opportunities in the cricket world besides coaching. He said that Wasim Hasan Raja was the last Pakistani cricketer who acted as a match referee and Nadeem Ghori was the last Test umpire at the international level. He said former cricketers should think about these areas. “PCB would help them to do courses in this regard,” he added. GM domestic cricket Junaid Zia said on the occasion that cricket clubs registration would start in 15 days. He also said that PCB wanted to organise club matches in near future.