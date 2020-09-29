Australian theme park fined millions for ride deaths

BRISBANE, Australia: The owner of Australia’s biggest theme park was fined Aus$3.6 million ($2.5 million) on Monday for safety failures leading to the deaths of four people on a popular water ride in 2016.

Two women and two men died when their rafts collided on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, leading prosecutors to file three charges against owner Ardent Leisure in June.

A Queensland court found the company had breached the state’s workplace health and safety laws but stopped short of the maximum Aus$4.5 million penalty. Ardent Leisure said it accepted full responsibility and apologised “unreservedly” in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.