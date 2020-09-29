Asiamoney honours Lucky Cement

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited was recognised by Asiamoney under its Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2020 for materials sector in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll recognises publicly listed companies across the region for their excellence in a variety of business areas and markets, it added. The results recognised 140 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their market.

More than 880 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and research analysts took part in the voting. In total, over 4,602 votes were received for publically listed companies across 11 markets in Asia.

The aim of this poll is to identify and give recognition to Asia’s most outstanding listed companies in each market and sector. In casting the vote, the company’s overall performance, including its financials, management team, IR activities and CSR initiatives are considered, it said.