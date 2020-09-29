Virtual trade fair opens

KARACHI: The first Indonesia-Pakistan virtual trade exhibition started on Monday and would continue for three days, a statement said.

In efforts to maintain and continuously promote trade relations, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi is organising the first Indonesia–Pakistan Virtual Trade Exhibition (IPVTE).

The programme has been organised in collaboration with the e-Commerce Gateway Pakistan as co-organiser, it said. During the course of the event, participants have scheduled over 110 business meetings for various types of industries such as agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and fisheries.

The first IPVTE 2020 also provides the momentum for Indonesia to maintain Pakistan’s great potential as one of the country’s priority market, especially for agricultural and FMCG products. The exhibition was officially opened by the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi Totok Prianamto, it said.