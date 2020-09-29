Gold rates down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs100/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market dropped to Rs111,300/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs86 to Rs95,422. In the international market; however, bullion rates increased $4 to $1,866/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,150/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs985.94.