Protest by masked men outside Avenfield flats

LONDON: A protest was held outside Avenfield apartments here by a group of masked men who chanted slogans ‘Go Nawaz Go’ and then left the scene when the police arrived.

In the afternoon on Sunday, a group of around two dozen men appeared before the Avenfield flats and raised slogans. Sources shared that the protestors had come from Luton and Birmingham. A leader of the PTI-UK said the party had nothing to do with the protest.

The protesters were all wearing masks to hide their identities. The stayed at the pavement opposite the apartments for about 15 minutes, filmed themselves protesting and then left the scene. The police said assembly of more than six persons is not allowed. The police confirmed that no permission was granted to anyone for the protest and no one had even sought the permission.

Three days ago, two men – a cab driver and his friend – tried to enter into Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office near Park Lane. PML-N workers stopped them from entering into the building. They were filmed and their details were handed over to the police.The protesters on Sunday were all hiding their faces to conceal their identity so that they are not traced by the police. Sharif family members did not respond to comment on the incident.