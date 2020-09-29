QWP says PTI govt has failed to secure KP rights

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not secure the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the provincial office-bearers meeting of his party at Watan Kor here, he said the National Finance Commission award and the Net Hydel Profit arrears issue had been placed on the backburner. “The government is nowhere to be seen,” he remarked. Sikandar Sherpao said that some elements were conspiring against the merger of the former Fata with the province. He said the government was also dragging its feet to provide health, education and other facilities to the residents of the merged districts. “The non-provision of facilities to the dwellers of merged districts is creating despondency among them and the anti-merger elements are creating an impression that the people did not want the merger of ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he explained.

Asking the government to implement the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz Committee, he said it would help remove the sense of frustration among the local population. He added the merger was a historic decision to bring the former tribal areas into the national mainstream. Warning the government against the introduction of the presidential form of government, the QWP leader said the country’s Constitution allowed only the parliamentary form of government. He recalled that efforts were also made in the past to introduce the presidential form of government. “We will strongly resist any such move and will launch an agitation against it,” he warned.

Criticizing the government for raising the prices of the medicines by 262 percent, Sikandar Sherpao said the government wanted to snatch the “right to life” from the poor people. Complaining about selective accountability, he said that NAB’s reluctance to probe irregularities in the Bus Rapid Transit project had strengthened the impression that the anti-graft watchdog was being used against the opposition politicians only. Condemning the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in National Assembly, and Pakistan Muslim League-N president, Sikandar Sherpao said that NAB was being used to harass the opposition members. He also condemned the issuance of NAB notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman. He demanded the government to revisit the foreign policy as the rulers could not garner international support for the Kashmir issue. He also warned the government against making a hasty decision about the status of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The QWP leader hoped that the Doha talks would help restore peace to Afghanistan that has been in turmoil for four decades. He said his party would hold week-long political activities to mark the foundation day of QWP. The QWP leader said that functions would be held at the divisional headquarters to mobilize the workers for the next local government elections.