Pediatric orthopaedic services launched

PESHAWAR: Dedicated club foot and pediatric orthopaedic services were launched at the Prime Teaching Hospital (PTH) a tertiary care hospital of Peshawar Medical College, Warsak Road.

The aim is to provide state-of-the-art pediatric orthopaedics care for the children with musculoskeletal problems. Orthopaedic and spine surgeon Prof Dr Amer Aziz inaugurated club foot and pediatric orthopaedic clinic. Prof Dr Amer Aziz is the chairman and head of Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Unit at Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, Lahore. So far, he has trained 110 FCPS orthopaedic surgeons. He wants to train doctors so that they could provide quality orthopaedic care to the people. Dr Saeed Ahmad will be in charge of club foot and pediatric orthopaedic services.

Dr Saeed Ahmad did his FCPS in orthopaedics from Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, Lahore in 2016. After post-graduation Dr Ahmad did pediatric orthopaedic training with Pakistan renowned pediatric orthopaedic surgeon Prof. Chiragh Mohammad Khan. In Pakistan, 40 per cent of the population is below 18 years of age and there are very few hospitals providing dedicated pediatric orthopaedics services.

According to experts, children are not adults so their response to injuries, infections and deformities was different than adults. Treating children has a long-term effect, recurrence of the deformity is very high, and after treatment, growth disturbances may occur. Treating childhood deformities need long follow-up, detail counselling of the parents, helping children reduces the burden of care on parents and society.