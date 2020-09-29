Minister wants projects completed within time

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed officials concerned that all the ongoing schemes should be completed within their timeframe as soon as possible.

Staff of the Haripur Tehsil Municipal Administrative met Minister for Local Government Rural Development Akbar Ayub at his office in Peshawar. During the meeting, details were given to the provincial minister about the ongoing water supply schemes, drainage and sewerage schemes, city’s sanitation and other schemes in Haripur. At the meeting, Akbar Ayub said that all the new water supply schemes would be completed within 9 months. He said that laying pipelines for water should not lead to excessive uprooting of streets to save the people from inconvenience. Akbar Ayub Khan directed the TMA officials to re-inspect all the ongoing schemes and submit their reports within 10 days.