Public awaits outcome of judicial probe in Amir Tehkalay case

PESHAWAR: The authorities are yet to take action in light of the report of the judicial commission in the case of torture and stripping of Radi Ullah alias Amir Tehkalay by the police in custody.

A large number of people wanted to know as to how it will improve the treatment of the public at the police stations and stop the abuse of power by the cops. The judicial commission in the Amir Tehkalay case submitted its report to the authorities over a week back. Authorities confirmed the report has been submitted but said they are yet to get any instructions from the government in light of the probe report.

Two station house officers and three other policemen are behind bars after they were arrested in the case. All this started when Radi Ullah alias Amir Tehkalay was arrested in June after his video on social media went viral in which he was seen abusing the officials of the police force. Later, another video got leaked from policemen and went viral in which Amir Tehkalay was seen being tortured, stripped and humiliated in the police custody. This triggered anger among the general public who demanded immediate arrest of all those involved as well as putting an end to such practices in police stations and police posts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The protests continued for a couple of days despite the senior superintendent of police (Operations) was removed and three police officials were arrested. Police officials had to remove the relevant DSP as well as arrested the station house officers of Tehkal and Yakatoot when the public anger continued and grew. The government later ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and a commission headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak was constituted to probe the incident. The videos of Amir Tehkalay were so upsetting that many political figures expressed their anger publicly, criticizing the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police for abuse of powers at police stations and private places of some of the policemen. The public asked the KP IGP as well as police chiefs of other provinces to keep checking all the lock-ups and private places and stop such abuse of power, torture and humiliation of public if found in any district or town.