PM bans ministers, baboos’ meetings with military officials

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has imposed ban on cabinet members and bureaucrats from direct meeting with military establishment and attending briefings.

The prime minister took notice of direct contacts of cabinet members and bureaucrats with the military establishment and officers. The cabinet members and bureaucrats were restricted from direct meeting and briefing. According to sources, the premier was receiving reports of direct meetings and briefings of ministers and bureaucrats with the military establishment. The ministers and bureaucrats’ meetings with military establishment in violative of the 1973 Rules of Business. The cabinet division has sent orders regarding ban to cabinet members and bureaucrats.

According to the orders issued by the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence should be approached for meeting, correspondence and briefing with senior officers of GHQ, Navy and Air Force.

The Defence Ministry will arrange meetings and briefings of ministers and bureaucrats concerned as per the Rules of Business.

The sources further said that the defence minister and secretary defence will inform Prime Minister Imran Khan in advance about the meetings, correspondence and briefing.

After the permission of the prime minister, the Defence Ministry will issue the required instructions to the ministry concerned.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif has banned party leaders from holding direct meetings with the military leadership.