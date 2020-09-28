Enmity claims life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in the limits of Mansoorabad police station. Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Atif, a resident of Chak 203/RB Malikpur, had an old enmity with Dogar group.
In a fit of grudge, Sunny Dogar, Javed Dogar, Maula Dogar and others allegedly shot at and injured Atif.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered against the accused.