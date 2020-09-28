close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

Enmity claims life

National

September 28, 2020

FAISALABAD: A youth was shot dead over an old enmity in the limits of Mansoorabad police station. Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Atif, a resident of Chak 203/RB Malikpur, had an old enmity with Dogar group.

In a fit of grudge, Sunny Dogar, Javed Dogar, Maula Dogar and others allegedly shot at and injured Atif.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered against the accused.

