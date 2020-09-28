PIAF-Founders Alliance sweeps LCCI elections

LAHORE: The PIAF-Founders Alliance made another clean sweep by winning all the 8 seats of LCCI Associate Class for year 2020-21 paving the way for the alliance to have its president, senior vice president and vice president.

According to the election results, total 4,751 votes were polled out of 10,670 while 102 votes were rejected due to technical reasons. PIAF-Founder Alliance got 2,477 panel votes while the rivals Lahore Businessmen Front secured only 999 panel votes. Voice of Traders secured 2 panel votes.

PIAF-Founders Alliance candidates Nasir Hameed Khan got 3,299 votes, Saleem Asghar Bhatti got 3,236 votes, Mian Maqbool Siddiqi got 3,220 votes, Shahzad Butt got 3,208 votes, Shahid Nazir Ch got 3,187 votes, Muhammad Kashif Bashir secured 3,151 votes, Muhammad Ali Afzal got 3,085 votes and Muhammad Naeem Hanif secured 3,056 votes.

Lahore Businessmen Front candidates Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry got 1,693 votes, Mian Javed Ali got 1,432 votes, Ali Raza got 1,349 votes, Zain Elahi got 1,339 votes, Nabeel Mehmood got 1229 votes, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid got 1,211 votes, Muhammad Wasim Abbas got 1,185 votes, Sajid Aziz Meer got 1,195 votes, respectively. The Voice of Traders candidates Muhammad Asim got 78 votes, Mian Kamran Saif got 82 votes, Rana Muhammad Riaz got 69 votes, Muhammad Saveed got 49 votes, Muhammad Mansha Bhatti got 62 votes, Muhammad Khalid secured 65 votes.

The Election Commission comprising Sohail Lashari, Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry announced the provisional result while the final results will be announced on September 30 in scheduled annual general meeting.