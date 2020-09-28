close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

Body of 10-year-old child found in Swat

September 28, 2020

MINGORA: The body of a 10-year-old child was found in Bar Killay in Madyan in Swat district on Sunday.

The police said that Mujeeb Alam, a resident of Bar Killay in Madyan in Bahrain tehsil, had gone missing the previous day. They said that the unidentified accused had shot dead the boy and dumped his body in the fields.

The police shifted the body to Madyan hospital for postmortem and registered a case against the unknown killers. The slain boy was the lone son of the parents.

