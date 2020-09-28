Elders ask govt to help send IDPs back home

BARA: The Siyasi Ittehad leaders in Khyber district on Sunday asked the government to send back the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Kukikhel and other tribes to their homes forthwith.

They said the members of the Siyasi Ittehad had staged a sit-in camp near Babe-Khyber in Jamrud for acceptance of their demands, but to no avail. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Zarghoon Shah Afridi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Ghufranullah, Awami National Party’s Umar Afridi, Ijaz Afridi, Khan Muhammad and others spoke on the occasion. They added that the people from Tirah moved to other places when security forces launched operation against militants in Rajgal, Wachy Waney and other areas in 2012. They said that at least 20,000 people from Rajgal, Wachy Waney, Mehrban Killay and others had vacated their homes due to the military operation but they continued to live as IDPs without basic facilities.

The elders said that severe bombardments had destroyed the Mehraban bazaar, homes, mosques and other places.

“The security forces and pro-government tribal lashkars flushed out militants from Tirah several years ago,” he stated, asking the government to allow the IDPs to return to their homes.

They added the displaced people could not afford to live at rented houses anymore, as they did not have the financial resources.

The elders maintained that the children of the IDPs had been deprived of education and health facilities.