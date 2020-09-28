Woman raped

DASKA: A married woman was raped in the area of Bombanwala police on Sunday. A man with his accomplices came to the house of his friend and allegedly raped his wife.

YOUTH ABDUCTED: Five people abducted a youth in the area of sadr police on Sunday. Waseem was heading towards Daska when accused Asif and his accomplices kidnapped him.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Two people were deprived of cash and other valuables on Sunday.

Sarwar of sadr police limits was going to home when three bandits intercepted him and deprived him of Rs 7,000 and a cell phone.

Meanwhile, in the area of Motra police Sajjad Ahmed was going to home when two gunmen intercepted and snatched cash and a cell phone from him.