Sugar mill owner booked for not paying dues to farmers

JHANG: On the complaint of Punjab Cane Commissioner, Satellite Town Police Station Sunday registered an FIR under non-bailable sections against a local sugar mill owner for not paying dues to the sugarcane growers of the district outstanding for the last crushing season.

According to the contents of the FIR (699/20) registered with Satellite Town Police Station, Punjab Cane Commissioner said M/s Shakarganj Sugar Mills, Toba Tek Singh Road Jhang, did not pay full outstanding dues of the sugarcane growers amounting to Rs82,139,250/ as per SCR-II report presided by the mill for the crushing season 2019-20 despite it was closed on 11.3.20, cane commissioner added that the abovementioned dues were required to be paid to the growers within 15 days of the date of delivery of sugarcane crop. But the miller/owner Ali Altaf Saleem has not made payments to the growers as required under Punjab Sugar Factories Control amended ordinance, which is a cognizable and non-bailable offence. The police after registration of the FIR against the mill owner, who is living in Lahore, started an investigation.