Defence minister witnesses multinational exercise in Russia

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has witnessed multinational exercise KAVKAZ 2020 at Astrkhan, Russia.

The defence minister was flanked by Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi in the delegation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that the defence minister met Pakistani and Chinese participants of exercise where delegates from various participating countries were present on the occasion.