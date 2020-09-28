S Arabia launches mobile app to facilitate Umrah pilgrims

JEDDAH: The app will ensure the implementation of corona security SOPs. The purpose of launching a web portal (app) under the name of Itemarna is to provide immediate entry permits for those wishing to go to Makkah and Madinah for Umrah.

Issuance of entry permit (visa) implementation of health standards during the corona outbreak and facilitation of transportation accommodation facilities for Umrah pilgrims the app will provide high quality services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

A trusted mobile app launched by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has created an automated health awareness system for those going to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah. The proposed app (web portal) will be able to open via iPhone and Android mobile. Through this app all the data related to the health of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will become part of the app system.

The app launched by the Saudi government will provide high quality services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims ensuring that pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims do not have difficulty reaching their residential campuses.

Through this app foreign visitors will be able to deal directly with Umrah companies and without the role of booking agents this will free up Umrah companies and improve their performance with the help of which they will travel to Saudi Arabia and will be able to bring their services to the market in and outside Saudi Arabia.