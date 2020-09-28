Rs9.2b money laundering: NAB team summons Suleman on Oct 1

ISLAMABAD: A combined investigation team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Shahbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz for October 1 in connection with the money-laundering allegations probe.

It is the second notice, issued to Suleman Shahbaz, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly. The NAB notice warned that a no-show would mean he had no defence to present.

The notice was sent to Suleman’s residence in H-96 Model Town in Lahore.

Suleman had earlier failed to appear before the NAB investigators on Sept 25 for clarifying his position for depositing Rs9.2 billion in bank accounts of employees.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspicious transactions had been made in the bank accounts of employees of Ramzan and Al Arabia sugar mills, owned by sons of Shahbaz Sharif.

But Suleman claimed he had received no notice yet.

In the latest notice issued to him, he has been ordered to bring all necessary documents with him on October 1. It stressed that “if Suleman Shahbaz does not appear, it would be assumed that he has no defence to present”.

“The details of a dubious investment worth more than Rs10 billion from Al-Arabia Sugar Mills are sought from Suleman,” the notice added, underscoring that the PML-N leader should appear in person.

Speaking to Geo News, Suleman said he did not get any notice from the team but offered to be interviewed in London if they travel to the British capital.

“I have not decided whether I will appear in person or respond through a lawyer,” he added.

Addressing the recent food commodity crises in Pakistan, he said: “The real culprits of the sugar scandal are in the government. The FIA should first issue notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and [Punjab] Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“The FIA should summon others in the cabinet; summon the real culprits first and then we may be called,” he added.