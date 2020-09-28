World urged to take notice of massacre of 11 Pak Hindus in India

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Ulema, Mashaikhs and religious leaders from different schools of thought have urged the world leadership to take notice of killing of 11 people of a Pakistani Hindu family in India.

They said Pakistani Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims visiting India being targeted by Indian secret agencies. They assured Hindu community in Pakistan of their support. They announced support for Islamabad Declaration approved at Aiwan-e-Sadar on September 21 and urged the government to ensure legislation to contain blasphemy and sanctity of holy places.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Sunday, the religious leaders stated that minorities in India were being suppressed and Pakistani Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims on their visit to India were being forced and coerced to do espionage for India and on refusal, they have to face cruelties from Indian secret agencies.

They said the government was guarantor to ensure rights for Muslims as well as for non-Muslims living in the country. They underlined that Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights for minorities residing in Pakistan. The minority leadership speaking at the press conference stated that they own more rights in Pakistan being minorities than any other part of the world.

They also stated that Indian government and Indian secret agencies are continuously targeting Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs visiting India from Pakistan. These people are coerced to do espionage and on refusal have to face onslaughts from Indian authorities in India, which is sheer violation of international laws and human rights, said the representatives of different religious schools of thought and religions at the press conference.

In recent week, 11 members of a Hindi family from Pakistan on their visit to India were mercilessly butchered by Indian authorities and evidence of their killings is being whitewashed.

The representatives of different religious schools of thought and minorities’ organisations said UN, world bodies and Human Rights Organisations should take notice of this massacre in India for Pakistani Hindu community. The minority leadership urged the government to raise voice for Hindu Community killed in India at world forums.

They announced unanimously that a protest will be staged on Sept 30 in front of UN Office in Islamabad with demands to probe massacre of Hindu community members in India.

Responding to a question on this occasion, Tahir Ashrafi said all religious sections of the country have announced endorsing Islamabad Declaration approved on September 21 at Aiwan-e-Sadar during Unity of Ummah Conference.