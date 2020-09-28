Favourite Marmaris wins Muhammad Tughlaq Khan Cup

LAHORE: Favourite Marmaris won the Muhammad Tughlaq Khan Cup in a card of seven races held on the 4th winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Marmaris claimed the Cup with little trouble but Amazing Runner amused everyone by taking the second spot. Tiger Jet, which was also one of the favorites got the third position.

In the opening race of the day, favourite Sure Trust took the winner’s spot with ease. Days Gone was second and Meharban third.

In the second race, Madiha surprised all the participants by winning. After Hero secured the second position while Princes Arab stunned the onlookers by coming from behind to take the third spot.

In the third race, Gondal Gift staged an upset as favourite Your Flame In Me had to settle for the second place. Even the third position winner Banaras Prince was out of the book.