Swiss reject nationalist plan to limit jobs for EU citizens

GENEVA: Voters in Switzerland on Sunday strongly rejected a nationalist party’s proposal to limit the number of European Union citizens allowed to live and work in their country. Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported, based on a partial count, that the measure was rejected by 61.3% of voters, with 38.7% in favor. A large majority of the country’s 26 cantons, or states, also rejected the plan proposed by the Swiss People’s Party to give preferential access to jobs, social protection and benefits to people from Switzerland over those from the 27-nation bloc that surrounds it. The government had warned that, if passed, the measure could have further strained the rich Alpine’s country’s deep and lucrative ties to the EU, of which it isn’t a member. It could also lead to reciprocal disadvantages for millions of Swiss citizens if they want to live or work in the EU. Roughly 1.4 million EU citizens live in the country of about 8.6 million, while around 500,000 Swiss live in EU countries.