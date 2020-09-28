Romanians vote in local polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUCHAREST: Romanians go to the polls on Sunday to choose mayors and local councillors, but a coronavirus surge threatens to hit the first electoral test after years of political turbulence with a high abstention rate. Nationwide, the east European country of almost 19 million people has 43,000 seats to fill in the single-round election seen as a test ahead of national polls in December.