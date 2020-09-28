Greece urges Turkey to probe ‘vandalism’

ATHENS: Greece on Sunday condemned vandalism to a mural of the Greek flag on Kastellorizo island blamed on Turkish nationals, a day before the arrival in the country of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The tiny Greek island, just two kilometres (1.2 miles) off the Turkish coast, lies in disputed waters that have been a source of escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece. At the centre of the latest crisis is Turkey’s deployment last month of a seismic research vessel accompanied by warships in the eastern Mediterranean, near Kastellorizo, despite repeated protests from Athens and the European Union. On Saturday morning, authorities on the island found red paint smeared over a large mural of the Greek flag, painted on a hill near its port.