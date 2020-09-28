Golden Star beat Baghbanpura Greeners by 83 runs in OTC Cup

LAHORE: Golden Star beat Baghbanpura Greeners by 83 runs and moved in to the eliminator round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One day Club Cricket Tournament here at Shahfaislal Ground.

Scores: Golden Star Club 175/all out in 27.3 overs (Ahmad Abdullah Safi 43, Nasir Jameel 32, Jawad Maqsood 31, Azzam ul Haq 28; Ahmad Shafiq 5/34)

Baghbanpura Greens 92/all out in 27 overs (Saim Ayyaz, Rehan Azhar, Saqlain Mukhtar & Akmal Ali 16 runs each. Noman Butt 3/32, Ahmad Abdullah Safi 2/27, Zeeshan Shabeer 2/29 ,Amir Waqas 2/29)