close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

Kashan moves into second round of Afeef Trophy under-15

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2020

KARAHCI: Kashan Tariq moved into the second round of under-15 category at 2nd Afeef Trophy at Beach View Club here on Sunday.

Kashan thrashed Fahad Ahmed 4-0, 4-1 in the first round. But he was beaten by Ahmed Khalid 5-7, 6-1, 8-10 in the first round of men’s singles.

In other matches, Ashar Mir smashed Saad 6-0, 6-0 and M Ali beat Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-1.

Ahsan Siddiq defeated Shahmir Usman 6-4, 6-4 and Uzair Katchi won against Amir Mumtaz 6-2, 6-2.

Latest News

More From Sports