Kashan moves into second round of Afeef Trophy under-15

KARAHCI: Kashan Tariq moved into the second round of under-15 category at 2nd Afeef Trophy at Beach View Club here on Sunday.
Kashan thrashed Fahad Ahmed 4-0, 4-1 in the first round. But he was beaten by Ahmed Khalid 5-7, 6-1, 8-10 in the first round of men’s singles.
In other matches, Ashar Mir smashed Saad 6-0, 6-0 and M Ali beat Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-1.
Ahsan Siddiq defeated Shahmir Usman 6-4, 6-4 and Uzair Katchi won against Amir Mumtaz 6-2, 6-2.