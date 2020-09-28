Hamza fires 69 to win President SGA Cup

KARACHI: Hamza Ghani carded a stunning round of three-under par 69 to edge Omar Khalid by one stroke and win the three-day 10th President Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Cup golf tournament here on Sunday.

The left-handed Hamza made a total of seven birdies in an action-packed final round as he came back from behind to win the coveted title in thrilling fashion.

The 16-year-old Omar Khalid was leading the pack by two strokes after the 16th hole in the final round but Hamza made back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18 to win the event with a 54-hole aggregate of 225.

Omar, the youngest contender for the amateur title, carded an impressive final round of 73 but a bogey on the last hole ended his hopes of winning the crystal trophy. He finished as the runner-up with 226.

Hamza, regarded among the most talented amateur golfers in Karachi, was over the moon following his victory.

“I don’t normally play this well in an open championship but today was my day,” said Hamza, who has won his first SGA trophy. “Everything clicked for me. My approach shots were really exceptional today.”

Hamza had birdies on holes 4,6,8,11,13,17 and 18 which helped him to overcome a double bogey on the 15th.

Omar, meanwhile, played a steady round with ten straight pars before a three-putt on the 11th resulted in a bogey. He birdied the 15th hole to take a two-shot lead and was one shot ahead after 17. But he pulled his two-iron tee shot and landed in the trees on the 18th. He was three on but his par putt lipped out. In contrast, Hamza hit his tee shot in the centre and then his second shot landed just a few feet away from the hole. He made the winning birdie comfortably.

Saim Shazli, who began the final day with a four-shot lead, threw away his advantage on the par-5 eighth where he made a 10. He finished third after carding 78 in the final round for an aggregate of 227.

In fourth place was former national champion Muhammad Ali Hai (228), who had a final round score of 74.

It was a really close contest for the title with all four top players just one shot apart.

Ehtisham Qadir, a corporate lawyer, comfortably won the amateurs (net) title with a three-day aggregate of 212. “This is the first time I have won the trophy in a major tournament,” said an excited Ehtisham. The big-hitting Hamza Zahid Khan was runner-up in the net category.

In the seniors’ event, the vastly accomplished Omar Bangash once again underlined his status as a leading player on the fast-growing seniors’ circuit when he won the gross title by four strokes. Bangash carded 78 on the final day for an aggregate 157. In second place was opening round’s leader Shahid Azim Khan followed by Qazi Amir Hussain.

Azhar Hameed, Chairman EOBI, won the seniors (net) category with a two-day aggregate of 144. Col Khalid M Khan was the runner-up while Col Munawar Ahmed finished third. Tha ladies, veterans and juniors events were decided on Saturday.

Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, was the chief guest at the well-attended prize distribution ceremony. Also present at the occasion were Col Zahid Iqbal, secretary SGA, Brig Muhammad Mushtaq, secretary DACGC, Cmdre Ejaz Rasool Chaudhry, KGC Lady Captain Fawzia Naqvi among others.