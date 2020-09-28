Cricketers protest against abolition of departmental cricket

LAHORE: Cricketers have demanded that Prime minister Imran Khan reconsider his decision of abolishing department cricket.

Cricketers belonging to various clubs and departments held a protest at Nishtar Park against the abolition of departmental cricket.

They said this way cricket is being destroyed from grassroots level. They said the decision has rendered thousands of cricketers, coaches and others associated with the game unemployed.

Led by Malik Faisal Khurshid, secretary Sialkot district cricket association, staged a peaceful protest. Cricketers and officials participating in the protest also demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan take suo moto notice of the devastation of domestic cricket. They said that if the PM did not restore departmental cricket, they would hold a sit-in in front of PCB headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium.