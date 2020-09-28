Alyssa beats Dhoni’s T20I dismissals record

BRISBANE: Australia women’s Alyssa Healy surpassed former Indian men’s team captain MS Dhoni in number of dismissals behind the wicket during their second T20I match against New Zealand women.

Her alert catch to remove Lauren Down was her 92nd T20I wicketkeeping dismissal, making her the most prolific keeper in the format. She had equalled Dhoni’s tally with another brilliant piece of glovework to stump Amy Satterthwaite earlier in the innings.

The stumping to remove Satterthwaite was also her 50th in T20Is and she has more than catches which is a testament to her alertness up to the stumps where she will spend most of an innings.

“There’s a lot of stuff you do as a wicketkeeper, so for me I’m always really content when I come off the field and I’ve had a good day behind the stumps. Didn’t feel like I had a great day today so it’s sort of a weird feeling,” she said. “I love wicketkeeping, have done it my whole life - much as I wanted to be a bowler I love my keeping - so if I come off the ground and I’ve done my job for the bowlers and team, more often than not I’m pretty happy.”