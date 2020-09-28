Team management wants seniors to join goalkeepers’ camp

KARACHI: Pakistan senior hockey team management would request PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa to allow the players of senior hockey team who are in the country to join the specialised training camp for goalkeepers in Lahore, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

Informed sources said that Pakistan hockey team head coach Khwaja Junaid would make the request in a meeting with Bajwa in a couple of days.

Junior hockey players are training in Abbotabad these days, while a goalkeepers camp is going on in Lahore.

More than a dozen seniors are sitting idle, waiting for activities of Pakistan senior team or domestic tournaments to begin. They have been inactive since the suspension of sports activities in March this year due to Covid-19.

Sources said that it would be difficult for them to adjust immediately in any standard hockey tournament. It would be better for them to join the goalkeepers training camp in Lahore. The team management would be able to work with them individually and improve their skills, they said.

A source said it would help the team management in its planning for the coming domestic and international hockey matches. It would help not only these players but also the goalkeepers as they would have real competition, involving penalty corners.

Sources said that 15 to 18 probable players are waiting for any activity of the senior team, which is difficult in the current situation because of shortage of time as PHF is focusing on the juniors.

From the middle of next month, a hectic domestic season is going to start, which will include national championship, a series between Pakistan whites and juniors, a 5-a-side tournament.

Pakistan are to take part in Junior Asia Cup 2021 in January and Asian Champions Trophy in March.