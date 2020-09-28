close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
Ex German ‘super minister’ dies

AFP
September 28, 2020

BERLIN: Former German “super minister” Wolfgang Clement, who helped push through controversial job market reforms in the early 2000s, died on Sunday at the age of 80. Clement had been suffering from lung cancer and died overnight at his home in Bonn, his spokeswoman said. Long seen as a leading light of the centrist branch of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Clement leaves behind a complex legacy.

