Mon Sep 28, 2020
E-PAPER
AFP
September 28, 2020

SL returns waste to Britain

World

AFP
September 28, 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has shipped back to Britain container-loads of waste that the government said was brought into the island in violation of international laws governing the shipping of hazardous material.

The 21 containers — holding up to 260 tonnes of rubbish — first arrived by ship in the capital Colombo’s main port between September 2017 and March 2018, customs told AFP, adding that they departed Sri Lanka on Saturday.

