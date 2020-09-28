close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 28, 2020

DPRK warns Seoul’s navy

World

AFP
September 28, 2020

SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday warned the South Korean navy to stop crossing into its territorial waters as ships search for the body of a Seoul official shot dead at sea by Pyongyang’s

soldiers. State media said the North will begin its own search for the body and warned that the South’s naval operations threatened to raise tensions.

Latest News

More From World