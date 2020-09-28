Song camp consider autumn targets

LONDON: Connections of dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song will consider possible travel complications and ground conditions as they plot her next move.

It has been a largely frustrating campaign for Dermot Weld’s filly, who disappointed on her first start of the season in the Mooresbridge Stakes and was pulled up swiftly after stumbling badly in the Munster Oaks at Cork.

However, a third-placed finish behind the brilliant Magical in the Tattersalls Gold Cup was a step in the right direction before she successfully defended her crown in the one-mile-six-furlong Classic at the Curragh this month.

Fiona Craig, bloodstock and breeding adviser to owners Moyglare Stud Farm, said: “It’s been a complicated year.

“She only got about 100 yards in the Munster Oaks and then ran great behind Magical in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. We considered going to France afterwards, and there was a discussion about her going to York, but you were going to hit Love in the Yorkshire Oaks.

“Shipping has become harder and harder as the year has gone on, and we just decided to keep her at home, so to win the Irish Leger again was a great day – and I thought Oisin (Orr) gave her a great ride.”

Search For A Song holds an entry in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on October 17, while she also has a more immediate option in France.