Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang-Geo workers’ protest continues

LAHORE: Journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group has condemned the arrest of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 198 days over a 35-year old property exchange matter without giving any proof of charges or making any progress in investigations.

Staging a demonstration outside Jang offices at a protest camp of the workers of Geo, Jang and The News employees for the 175th consecutive day on Saturday, they termed the arrest a blatant attack on media freedom.

They demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan take suo motu action against this gross injustice against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

The participants in the protest included Secretary General of Jang Workers Union Farooq Awan, News Editor of Pakistan Times Zaheer Anjum, Kashmiri leader Humayun Mirza, senior journalists Amer Malik, Sher Ali Khalti, Awais Qarni, Muhammad Shafiq, Ayesha Akram, Shagufta Naz, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Mushtaq, Zahid Mehmood and others.

Humayun Mirza said media cannot work for the truth without freedom as it plays the role of a watchdog for the society and country. Awais Qarni said victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end, and he should be released as his arrest is a symbolic move to usurp media freedom.

Farooq Awan said the fabricated case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be withdrawn and he should be released. He said the Jang Group always reported truth and is bearing the brunt being the largest media house in

the country.

Amer Malik said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in the future. Sher Ali Khalti said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is not only a conspiracy against the Jang/Geo Group but also the first step to mute all voices of independent media.

Aziz Sheikh said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is meant to suppress the independent media and it is an illegal detention since he always kept his financial dealings clean and its proof is that no government could ever find any doubtful deal with him.