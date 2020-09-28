Global coronavirus deaths near one million

MELBOURNE: An overnight curfew in Australia’s second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said Sunday, even as the global coronavirus toll inched towards one million dead.

Despite the number of infections worldwide passing 32 million — with the US state of New York reporting a fresh spike — more than 10,000 anti-lockdown protesters demonstrated in central London ahead of the re-imposition of restrictions there.

In more positive news, residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan — where the virus emerged last year — reported a hesitant return to normalcy, while the French Open got underway at Roland Garros in Paris.

In Australia, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Melbourne residents would be free from Monday to leave their homes for work, exercise, shop for essentials, or provide care after active cases in the state fell below 400 for the first time since June 30.

The relaxation of the curfew, imposed on August 2, comes after 16 new infections and two deaths were reported on Sunday. People will still be confined to within five kilometres (about three miles) of their homes, and fines for breaching other restrictions will be increased to almost Aus$5,000 ($3,515).

Andrews said several other restrictions, including on religious services and childcare centres, will also be lifted.

It was a different story in the UK, now battling to contain a mounting second wave, as thousands marched in London on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions. At least 10 people were arrested as police moved in with batons to disperse more than 10,000 protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square. In New York state—once the epicentre of the US outbreak—new infections rose for the first time since June to above 1,000 a day, local officials said.

In India, meanwhile, infections closed in on six million on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on people to keep wearing face masks in public.

India is expected to take over the United States—which has reported more than seven million cases so far—as the worst-hit country in the next few weeks.

For residents of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, life is already back to normal. There have been 50,340 confirmed cases and 3,869 deaths in Wuhan, according to the official figures—the majority of mainland China’s toll—but no new infections since May.

Families are once again packing amusement parks, and shopping streets were full over the weekend—although residents remained cautious. “The people have experienced tragedy and deeply know that a happy life is not easy to come by,” said a woman named Wang.