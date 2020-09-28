Over a million workers ‘consigned to the scrap heap’, laments Labour

LONDON: Labour has launched a fresh attack on the government’s job support scheme, claiming that more than a million workers are being “consigned to the scrap heap”.

Sectors of the economy which generate billions in tax revenue and employ huge numbers of workers are not covered by the plans, according to the Opposition.

Labour said that in his winter economic plan, the Chancellor failed to mention businesses that are not able to operate, because they are either shut down or trading with hugely reduced capacity, including the weddings industry, events and exhibitions, major parts of the night-time economy, festivals, sports venues and theatres.

Shadow ministers said there was no acknowledgement about their plight or the fact that they will be forced to remain fully or mainly closed for the next six months. Labour said its analysis of official statistics suggested that more than a million workers are employed in these sectors. Lucy Powell, shadow minister for business and consumers, said: “The Chancellor is consigning whole sectors of our economy to the scrap heap, damaging lives and livelihoods, and threatening the recovery.

“The failure of ministers to ensure an effective test, track and trace system means that many businesses have no idea when they can reopen. Even for those who can access it, the job support scheme is badly designed and could lead to a wave of job losses.”

Shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: “So far the Government has promised money to prop up our theatres and concert halls but it’s the people who work in them who are suffering and who are excluded from Government help. The sector is braced for a winter of further job losses.”