Kashmir arrests continue as two more detained

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian occupation police on Sunday arrested two youths in separate cordon and search operations carried out in held Kashmir’s Islamabad and Kupwara districts, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police claimed to have arrested a “militant” and an “over ground worker of the militants” in the Kapran area of Dooru in the south Kashmir district and the Mandigam Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Handwara.

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old Kashmiri man who was arrested last month nearly a decade after he reportedly participated in a funeral where veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani addressed mourners, has been charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The septuagenarian Mohammad Yusuf Makroo, from Arwani in Islamabad district, was arrested on August 24 and detained at the Bijbehara police station. He was transferred to the district jail Islamabad on September 24. He has been charged for addressing the said gathering along with Geelani. According to the investigation report filed by the police back then, Geelani and Makroo are accused of gathering people in village and directed the people to provide support to the Hurriyat for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Makroo said he was unaware that a FIR was registered, which he said was condolence meeting.