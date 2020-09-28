Abdullah arrives in Islamabad today to discuss intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah will arrive here today (Monday) on a three-day visit to discuss the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks with Pakistan’s leadership.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation. It will be Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Abdullah will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and would have interaction with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

Abdullah would also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media. “The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” the press release added. Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supported all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.

The visit of Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.