Police begins probing mysterious Tallal Chaudry ‘attack’ case

FAISALABAD: A four-member team constituted to investigate an alleged attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Tallal Chaudry that left him injured, began its investigation into the mysterious case on Sunday.

The late night incident which allegedly took place at Faisalabad’s Abdullah Garden and came to light on Saturday, sparked yet another trading of barbs between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition PML-N.

Faisalabad City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry constituted a four-member team, which has been given three days to submit a report, a police spokesperson said. The team comprises Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdul Khaliq, Station House Officer (SHO) Aftab Waseem, SHO Farrah Batool, and Chowki Incharge Bilal Iftikhar.

Speaking to reporters, ASP Abdul Khaliq said Chaudry’s statement would be recorded and a final report would be submitted after completion of inquiry. The team also visited the residence of a female PML-N lawmaker on Sunday to take a statement. Khaliq told reporters that committee members came here to take her statement, but she was not available. Her guard told the team that she was in Islamabad along with family members, he said.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill in a tweet on Saturday accused Chaudry of harassing a woman lawmaker and said the government would protect her from “thuggery”, while Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan claimed it was a matter of “protecting the honour of women”.

Chaudry, on the other hand, asked media outlets to wait for him to issue a detailed statement about the incident. “The news about me being broadcast based on sources is not rooted in facts,” he said on Twitter. “Until my position is presented please do not run any news that may create misunderstandings and resentments.”

He added that the matter had nothing to do with any woman lawmaker and requested the media to understand the “familial sensitivities pertaining to women”. “The honour and dignity of all mothers, sisters and daughters should be taken care of. It is reprehensible for some government miscreants to politicise the incident,” he stated. Moreover, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said an party investigation would decide whether the matter was a violation of party discipline or not, but said Gill “wishes to take the matter in the wrong direction”.